/Body of Tanzanian naval cadet recovered from Kochi backwaters

After a 2-day search, mortal remains of a Tanzanian Naval cadet were found in Kochi backwaters

After a two-day search operation involving the Indian Navy's diving teams and helicopter, the mortal remains of a drowned Tanzanian Naval cadet were recovered from the Kochi backwaters early Tuesday, June 3rd. The deceased trainee has been identified as Cadet Abdul Ibrahim Salehe. He had drowned in the Kochi backwaters on Sunday, June 1st.

This incident is completely unrelated to his Naval training, as the cadet is said to have gone swimming in the backwaters, at a time when the southwest monsoon conditions are active in the region. The Officer cadet was on vacation in Kochi city, and was meant to return to his home country, during the ongoing one-month break.

The required formalities to repatriate the mortal remains to Dar es Salam, Tanzania are being carried out. The Indian Navy offers its deepest condolences on the unfortunate demise of the international trainee, said a statement from the Defence Spokesperson Kochi.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. It is said that the Tanzanian cadet had jumped into the backwaters and swam a few times and returned. Later, he again jumped in for a swim and went missing. The backwaters in Kochi are known for strong undercurrents.

The cadet was a trainee at the Indian Naval Academy(INA), in Ezhimala, Kannur, about 300kms north of Kochi. The Indian Naval Academy, which is Asia's largest, offers ab initio training for the Officer cadets of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. As part of India's Military Diplomacy, cadets from friendly foreign nations are also trained at the INA.