'Blood, sweat, tears & legacy': PM Modi reflects on Indian Parliament's rich history

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his last speech in the country's old Lok Sabha on Monday (September 18) as the Parliament's five-day special session started. The session will conclude on September 22.



The prime minister stated that the MPs will shift to the new building on September 19. He added that the special session will be held for a short duration but the people's representatives will take historic decisions during the five days.



The prime minister started his speech with the historic legacy of the old Parliament building.

“All of us are saying goodbye to this historic building. Before independence, this House was the place for the Imperial Legislative Council. After independence, this gained the identity of Parliament House. It is true that the decision to construct this building was taken by foreign rulers but we can never forget and can proudly say that the toil, the hard work and the money that went into the construction was that of my countrymen,” PM Modi stated.

G20's success is the success of 140 crore citizens: PM

Speaking about the success of the G20 Summit and Chandrayaan-3, the prime minister said, “Today, you have unanimously appreciated the success of G20. I express my gratitude to you. G20's success is that of 140 crore citizens of the country. It is India's success, not that of an individual or a party. It is a matter for all of us to celebrate."



“Today, the achievements of all Indians are being discussed everywhere. This is the result of our united efforts during the 75 years of the history of our Parliament. The success of Chandrayaan-3 has not only made India but the world proud. This has highlighted a new form of India's strength which is connected to technology, science, the potential of our scientists and the strength of the 140 crore people in the country. Today, I again want to congratulate our scientists,” he added.

PM recalls terror attack on Parliament

"There was a terror attack (on the Parliament). This was not an attack on a building. In a way, it was an attack on the mother of democracy, on our living soul. The country can never forget that incident. I also bow before those who took bullets to their chest to protect the Parliament and all its members, while fighting the terrorists," reminisced the prime minister.



Speaking about historic decisions taken, PM Modi said, “This House removed Article 370, took decision on Goods and Services Tax and One Rank One Pension, implemented reservation for Economically Weaker Section.”

Modi takes sharp jibe at Congress

In his speech, the prime minister also took a sharp jibe at Congress. “This is a House where the four-member party was in the government and the largest party was in the Opposition bench. This House also witnessed 'cash for votes' scam during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” said PM Modi.



The prime minister further acknowledged various leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh for their work in the Parliament.



“This Parliament will remember Indira Gandhi's decision on Pakistan's partition and formation of Bangladesh. Nehru's ‘At the stroke of Midnight Hour’ poem will always echo inside the premises of the old Parliament building," PM Modi said.



“By just one vote, Atal Vajpayee's government fell in this building," he said while remembering his famous speech 'Sarkarein ayengi jayengi' (governments will come and go).



Speaking about the tough path he trod to reach this place and the love he received in the Parliament, he said, “When I first entered this building (Parliament) as an MP, I bowed down and honoured the temple of democracy. It was an emotional moment for me. I could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family, living on the railway platform would ever be able to enter the Parliament. I never imagined that I would get so much love from people."

