PM Modi launches PM Vishwakarma scheme, inaugurates mega convention centre 'Yashobhoomi'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (September 17), launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana (scheme), aimed at benefitting traditional artisans and craftsmen.

PM Modi made the announcement and inaugurated the Rs 5,400-crore first phase of the state-of-the-art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named 'Yashobhoomi', at Dwarka in New Delhi on his birthday today.

The Indian prime minister, during his address, said that the artisans will be given proper training and during that period, they will also be given a stipend of Rs 500 per day.

“The friends who have been at the root of India's prosperity for thousands of years are our Vishwakarma,” he told artisans.

“With the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, 'Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma Yojana' is being started today. PM Vishwakarma Yojana comes as a new ray of hope for millions of families working traditionally with hand skills and tools,” the Prime Minister said.

He then urged the artisans to purchase Made in India toolkits from only those shops which are GST-registered.

"Through 'Yashobhoomi' convention centre alone, lakhs of youth are expected to get employment opportunities," said the Indian prime minister.

PM Vishwakarma scheme

The PM Vishwakarma scheme is fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore where the artisans will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

Under this scheme, the government will cover 18 traditional crafts which include Carpenter; Boat Maker; Armourer; Blacksmith; Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; Locksmith; Goldsmith; Potter; Sculptor, Stone breaker; Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); Mason Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); Barber; Garland maker; Washerman; Tailor; and Fishing Net Maker.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’. He also took a ride on the Delhi Metro.

(With inputs from agencies)

