BJP worker stabbed to death in Karnataka

BJP worker Anand reportedly attacked with a broken beer bottle after he returned home following his late night birthday party.
A BJP worker was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at his apartment here in the early hours of Friday, police said.
Anand in his early thirties, was reportedly attacked with a broken beer bottle shortly after he returned home following his late night birthday party, police added.
Following information from neighbours in the apartment, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.
"The murder took place between 3 am and 4 am. We are investigating who was with him at the time and what was the motive behind the killing," Mysuru police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta told reporters.
Police said further investigations are on to ascertain the motive and people behind the killing.