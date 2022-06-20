BJP using Agneepath scheme to build own armed cadre base, says Mamata Banerjee

The Agneepath scheme for recruitments in the armed forces by the Indian government has resulted in a number of protests around the country. They have also faced a lot of criticism from the opposition parties and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now alleged that the central government was trying to create their own “armed cadre” with the help of the programme. Mamata also slammed BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for his remarks on giving priority to the people recruited through the Agneepath scheme when it comes to guarding BJP offices.

"The BJP is trying to create its own armed cadre base through this scheme. What will they do after four years? The party wants to give arms into the hands of the youth," Mamata was quoted by PTI.

A similar allegation was brought by Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy who earlier said that the Agneepath scheme is a way to create an army for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“This is a plan to bring the army under RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) control and use the 75% (out of the 10 lakh) who come out of the army and will be spread out around the country. Is the Agnipath scheme to create Agniveer’s a ploy to implement the same measures (agenda),” he said according to PTI.

Meanwhile, a new notification was issued by the Indian Army on Monday about the Agneepath scheme. It provided a basic outline of the scheme and said that registration will begin in July.

"The registrations will be opened from July onwards by the respective Army Recruitment Offices (ARO) for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), Agniveer clerk/storekeeper technical, Agniveer tradesman (10th pass) and Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass) as per the ARO rally schedule," the notification stated.

(With inputs from agencies)