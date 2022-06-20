Bharat Bandh: Indian states brace for nationwide strike over 'Agnipath scheme'

Bharat Bandh: A nationwide strike has been called in India on June 20 by organisations oppsing the 'Agnipath Yojana', a plan proposed by Indian government. The proposed plan seeks to recruit youths into India armed forces for several years post which some of those recruited will be absorbed permanently into the forces. Various states in the country have seen violent protests against the 'Agnipath Yojana'. Security forces and police are on alert across the country to prevent repeat of violence.

Bihar

Security personnel were seen deployed in state capital Patna as a precautionary measure.

All schools in Bihar`s Muzaffarpur will also remain shut, as per the order by the district administration.

Watch | The Agnipath scheme: Railways suffer massive losses during protests

West Bengal

Security was tightened at various locations in the Howrah district of West Bengal amid Bharat Bandh called by some organisations on Monday to mark their protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme announced by the Centre last week."Police force has been deployed at multiple locations.

"We are ready to tackle any kind of situation that may arise. We also urge the youth to not get involved in any untoward activity," Anupam Singh, DCP North, Howrah told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Police said that strict action will be taken against those found involved in jeopardising peace.

"Amid protests against Agnipath Scheme, anti-social elements may jeopardise peace. Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar and strict action will be taken against those found involved in such incidents," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP, Law and Order, Noida.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan`s Jaipur, prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed from 6 pm on Sunday till midnight of August 18 in the view of the possibility of disturbance to law and order due to the protests.

Read: Opinion | Project 'Agnipath': Worth a try!

Delhi

In Delhi`s neighbouring areas Faridabad and Noida, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits the assembly of four or more persons, has been imposed.

Read | Agnipath scheme protest: Indian government introduces four big changes in recruitment process

Jharkhand

As a precautionary measure, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed today in the wake of the protests called by certain organisations, the state education official informed on Sunday.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE