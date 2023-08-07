India: BJP launches scathing attack on Congress, links the Opposition with Chinese funding scandal

India's Lok Sabha witnessed quite an eventful day on Monday (August 7) as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to the lower house of the parliament as his membership was restored.

On the same day, the House was also marred by chaos with BJP leader Nishikant Dubey accusing the Congress of collaborating with anti-nationals and China citing a report by The New York Times.

Dubey alleged that the article is basically exposing the "tukde tukde gang" and "some media" as they have connections to external forces that have links in anti-India activities.

The BJP leader accused Congress of taking money from China, with the aim of opposing the Central government. He also alleged that Congress leaders met the Chinese in 2016 to oppose the Modi government.

Dubey said in the parliament, "They want to divide India through Chinese forces and some media. Between 2005 and 2014, whenever there was a crisis, Congress received money from China."

"In 2008, they had invited both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. In 2016, they were talking to the Chinese during the Doklam crisis." He also took the names of Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Surjewala.

The opposition also asked how Dubey's mic was on throughout the processing and reportedly they wrote a letter to the Speaker.

In the letter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote, "When the Acting Chair was giving the floor to ministers to lay papers on the table, Shri Nishikant Dubey's microphone was switched on."

"He proceeded to level libellous and defamatory charges against the Congress Party and Shri Rahul Gandhi, a member of the House, without having given any notice, let alone taken the permission of the Chair. His allegations were a flagrant violation of Rule 353 of the Rules of Procedure ad Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha," he added.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to LS Speaker Om Birla regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments in Lok Sabha today



"We demand under Rule 380 that his remarks be expunged in full and that an inquiry be conducted into how such an… pic.twitter.com/JgYsOKRG6l — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023 ×

'Anti-India umbilical cord'

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that China, NewsClick website and the Congress are linked to an "anti-India umbilical cord" as he cited the same report.

In a report titled, "A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a US Tech Mogul", the NYT has claimed that the news portal was part of a global network that received funding from American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who allegedly works closely with the Chinese government media machine.

Thye report mentioned, "In New Delhi, corporate filings show, Singham's network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points. 'China's history continues to inspire the working classes,' one video said," The New York Times report noted.

Addressing a press conference along with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the BJP headquarters here, Thakur said India was telling the world that NewsClick was a dangerous global network of propaganda.

He also said that when Enforcement Directorate raids were conducted against NewsClick two years ago, the Congress and other opposition parties stood by the news portal and questioned the government's action, raising the issue of press freedom.

(With inputs from agencies)

