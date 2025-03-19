Bill Gates, the Chairman of Gates Foundation and the former CEO of Microsoft, met Indian Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash 'JP' Nadda in the Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 19).

Gates is currently on his third visit to India in three years.

#WATCH | Delhi | Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates arrives in Parliament pic.twitter.com/rmTmBk423o — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

Bill Gates-JP Nadda meet

While the details of the meeting are still unclear, news agency ANI citing Nadda's office reports that the Indian Union Minister "acknowledged the accomplishments in the Indian healthcare sector with the partnership with the Gates Foundation, especially in areas of maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation".

#WATCH | Delhi | Bill Gates, founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation & former CEO of Microsoft, met Union Minister JP Nadda today during his visit to India.



"The Minister acknowledged the accomplishments in the Indian healthcare sector with the partnership with the… pic.twitter.com/1YcG7MhMEy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

Gates also appreciated the "ambitious goals" set by India the health sector and "committed to partnering with India for achieving these goals," said JP Nadda's office.

"He lauded the work done by India in reducing the costs of diagnostics and medicines, enabling affordable health services across the world. Both sides look forward to renewing the Memorandum of Cooperation in the health sector to continue the partnership," added the Union Minister's office.

Gates meets Indian Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Earlier, on Monday (Mar 17) Gates, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, met with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They discussed various issues, including agriculture and rural development.

"Bill Foundation is already working with the Government of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and today again we have discussed which areas can we work together in," Chouhan said in a statement after the meeting.

