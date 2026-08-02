Independent MP from Bihar's Purnea, Pappu Yadav's press conference at his residence in Delhi on Sunday saw a scuffle break out between a group of individuals and his supporters. Yadav later alleged it was an attempt to assassinate him.

“I came here because last night, they went to my children’s home. Now, you are trying to intimidate my children too; that won’t happen. I was with the press, and a conversation was underway. Amid that, there was an attempt to kill me," said Yadav.

Yadav's statement on the law related to the theft of Ram Temple donations and the skit performed inside the Parliament complex earlier this week related to it seems to have triggered the incident.

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"Attackers were carrying knife"

A shoe was hurled at Yadav by one of the protesters after which pushing and shoving broke out between Yadav's supporters and the protester. He was, however, overpowered soon and handed over to the police.

According to media reports the man who hurled shoe at Yadav identified himself as Sumit, a resident of UP's Bulandshahr.

Yadav and his supporters claim that the two men were carrying a knife. Also, clip of the incident shared on social media showed a knife placed on a table after the ruckus.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav claimed a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and said that a reward had also been announced against him.