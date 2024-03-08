Nazim Nazeer's dream selfie with PM Modi goes viral, beekeeper credits govt schemes for business success

It was a dream come true for a young entrepreneur Nazim Nazeer, 20, from the South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, when he got a chance not only to interact with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also click a selfie with him.

His picture is already viral all over social media sites and his happiness knows no bounds

Nazim started his bee-keeping hobby during his school days. He started the whole bee-keeping business with just two boxes. Taking advantage of the schemes provided by the government, he was able to expand his business manyfold.

From just two boxes, Nazim has now expanded his business to two thousand boxes producing over 5000 kgs of honey annually.

“I consider myself extremely lucky that I got an opportunity to meet the Honourable PM Modi. A few years ago, I had taken a selfie with a statue of honourable PM Modi, and it was a dream come true to take a selfie with him in real. He called me a friend and I am so happy and thankful for his kind gesture," said beekeeper Nazim Nazeer.

"I started beekeeping in the year 2018, and not only beekeeping but we have been selling honey in major quantities. We have our own brand now. We have been selling honey via social media sites. We have been part of around seven exhibitions around India. We sell honey for around one lakh rupees in every exhibition," he added.

While the picture of Nazim with Prime Minister Modi has gone viral, it’s likely to push his business too. People have been enquiring about him and his business since yesterday after his interaction and photo with the prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi took to his X social media handle and wrote, "A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting, he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours."

Nazim was given a membership of the Farmers Producers Organisation. He says the government schemes have helped him a lot to take his business to new heights. He also said that the younger generation needs to take up this business and help from the government.

“The Holistic Agriculture Development Program also benefited us. We have been given a collection and storage centre by the government. I have gone through a huge struggle. I remember I used to sell two kgs of honey. And then it went to 50 kgs and after that to 100 kgs. I have a buyer in Hyderabad now and I just dispatched 600 kgs of honey a few days ago. It’s touching the sky now," said Nazeer.