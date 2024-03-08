Indian Cabinet approves 4% hike in Dearness Allowance ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Indian Cabinet on Thursday (Mar 7) approved a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners by four per cent from January 1, 2024. These decisions come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Briefing the media about Cabinet decisions, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that 4.9 million employees and nearly 6.8 million pensioners will benefit from the government decision.

The decision would cost $1.55 billion (Rs 12,868.72 crore) per annum to the exchequer, Industry and Commerce Minister Goyal added.

A look at the increase in rates

According to a report by the news agency ANI on Thursday, the additional instalment of DA and DR to pensioners represents an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 46 per cent of the basic pay/pension to compensate against price rise.

#Cabinet approves hike in Dearness Allowance to Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4% from January 1, 2024



Around 50 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners to benefit from this: Union Minister @PiyushGoyal#CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/N7Ao405X2v — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 7, 2024 ×

"This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," a government statement said.