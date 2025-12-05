/BAN 10-minute delivery services: Why Raghav Chadha wants quick-commerce companies to shut down trend

Raghav Chadha, the MP of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has called for a ban on the 10-minute delivery services in India, saying that they exploit the gig workers. Speaking at the Zero Hours in the Rajya Sabha on Friday (Dec 5), Chadha said that the services offered by quick-commerce companies are "cruel" in nature and workers get pushed into unsafe working conditions to meet strict deadlines.

“I want to tell you that these people are not robots. They are also someone’s father, husband, brother, or son. The House should think about them. And the cruelty of this 10-minute delivery should end," Raghav Chadha said, news agency PTI reported.

He said that delivery personnel employed by platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Ola, Uber and home-service providers as the “invisible wheels of the Indian economy".

