Zeeshan Siddique, who is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baba Siddique's son, has received a death threat via email, said police officials on Monday.

The police said that the threat email mentioned that Zeeshan would be killed the 'same way' as his father. The sender also demanded $1.17 million (Rs 10 crores) from him. The sender further said that he would send such emails every six hours.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Siddique claimed that the death threat email he received was sent from D company, and they have demanded the ransom amount.

"I got a threat via mail from D company, as mentioned at the end of the mail, they demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. The police have taken the details and recorded the statement. Our family is disturbed because of this," said the NCP leader to ANI on receiving a death threat.

Baba Siddique's death

Baba Siddique, a popular face in Indian politics, was killed on October 12, 2024, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He was shot by three assailants near his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the murder. A few days after the incident, the Mumbai Police took two individuals into custody initially, identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap.

Further investigations by Mumbai Police revealed that the prime suspect, Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including mastermind Anmol Bishnoi.

Gill was identified as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot orchestrated by notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

(With inputs from agencies)