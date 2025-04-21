In Indian national capital India, on Monday (Apr 21), the Delhi Fire Services were called regarding an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The flight, as per reports, was carrying 404 passengers.

What happened?

Reports suggest that a flight carrying 404 passengers from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was forced to make an emergency landing at Terminal 3 of the Airport on Monday evening. The reason behind the emergency landing is yet to be disclosed.

The incident occurred at around 5:15 pm, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services, which dispatched four fire vehicles to the site.

Flight SV758 landed safely at 5:20 pm, and all passengers and crew members were reported to be safe, reports India TV News.

Delhi Airport's runway upgrade

The incident comes amid ongoing disruptions at Delhi Airport, where maintenance work on Runway 10/28 has significantly impacted flight schedules. Airport authorities have announced plans to temporarily reopen the runway in the first week of May to alleviate congestion. This comes as nearly 900 flights were affected in a single day.

The runway has been undergoing an Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgrade aimed at improving low-visibility landings ahead of the winter season. The closure had reduced the airport's arrival capacity from 45 to around 31–32 flights per hour, leading to widespread delays and operational bottlenecks.