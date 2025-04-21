The BJP dug out an old video and shared a clip in response to the Congress party’s criticism of party MP Nishikant Dubey over his remarks targeting the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.

The BJP posted an old video of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi questioning judicial overreach after the Congress had been highly critical of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks against the Supreme Court.

Posting a part of the former PM’s interview, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said, “Indira Gandhi - the Congress must know its own past.”

In the clip, Gandhi is seen questioning the setting up of the Justice Shah Commission to probe the excesses and malpractices during the Emergency period.

“How does Mr. Shah know what is happening in the political world? What are the forces at work which want to destroy a developing economy? Is a judge competent to decide that? Then why have democracy? Why have elections? Why have political people in power?” Gandhi says.

Indira Gandhi — the Congress must know its own past. pic.twitter.com/B9GjOE3ghk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 21, 2025

The “Mr Shah” referred to by Gandhi in her statement is former Chief Justice of India Jayantilal Chotilal Shah.

The Janata Party government had set up the Shah Commission to look into the allegations of abuse of power and subversion of the law during the Emergency imposed by Gandhi.

The Shah Commission report revealed how political and civil liberties were quashed during the 21 months of the Emergency.

Dubey had criticised the Supreme Court after the top court had, in an order, set a timeline for the president to take decisions on bills sent by governors and put a stay on certain provisions of the Waqf law.

The Jharkhand MP had also targeted Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and held him responsible for “all civil wars in the country”. In a post on X, Dubey also said if the Supreme Court were to make the laws, there would be no need for the Parliament, and it should be shut down.

