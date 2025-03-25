The Belgium foreign ministry has said that it is aware of the Mehul Choksi case and "attaches great importance and attention to it". This is the first ever comment by Belgium government on the Choksi who is reportedly living in Antwerp, Belgium, and had left Antigua and Barbuda.

In response to a WION question, Belgium Foreign ministry spokesperson David Jordens on Mehul Choksi said, "we do not comment on individual cases. Furthermore, this case falls under the competence of the Federal Public Service Justice. The FPS Foreign Affairs continues to closely follow the developments in this important case."

Mehul Choksi is a fugitive businessman, born in India and wanted in connection with a ₹13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. According to Caribbean media reports, he has been residing there with his wife, Preeti Choksi, a Belgian citizen, after obtaining an "F Residency Card". Indian authorities have initiated contact with Belgian counterparts to pursue his extradition to India, where he faces charges of criminal conspiracy, money laundering, and fraud alongside his nephew, Nirav Modi.

Choksi fled India in January 2018, just before the scam came to light, and has since evaded Indian authorities. He obtained citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 through their Citizenship by Investment Program and lived there after leaving India. He has been wanted by Indian judicial authorities for charges including cheating, corruption, and money laundering.

Last week, speaking to WION, Antigua and Barbuda foreign minister Chet Greene said that his country will assist India in the legal process regarding Choksi. He said, "'we are country of laws, his citizenship is challenged by Indian govt. It is legal process. It is country laws. We will not interfere . Will assist in ensuring legal process continues".

The ED has attached assets worth ₹2,565.90 crore linked to Choksi, including properties in Mumbai, jewelry, and stakes in offshore firms. A Mumbai PMLA court’s December 2024 ruling gave a go ahead to their sale, with proceeds earmarked for PNB and ICICI Bank, which suffered losses of ₹872 crore from Choksi’s firms.

