A set by comic Kunal Kamra has drawn him into a still-brewing controversy. Kamra, while exercising his freedom of speech, used satire to express his views on the current government. Now, in his response to the entire situation, he posted a video on X, he tweaked the lyrics of 'Hum Honge Kamiyaab', a patriotic song that most children studying in India taught in school. His parody version says 'Hum Honge Kangaal', which loosely translates to we will be broke.

After the vandalism, Kamra tweeted, "I will not apologise."

What led to the controversy:

Hell broke loose when Kamra made remarks on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This irked the Shiv Sena party workers, who took to violence and decided to bring down the venue where the comic had performed. 'Traitor' was the word that did not go down well with the supporters of Shinde; quick to react, they vandalised the property.

In his statement posted on X, he wrote, "However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers?"

He added, "Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition." With this, he hinted at the upkeep of infrastructure in the city to be taken up by BMC, the authority in charge. Mumbai's Elphinstone Bridge needed mending but remained untouched until it finally collapsed, causing damage.

He clarified, "I don't fear this mob, and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down."