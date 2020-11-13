Australian PM Scott Morrison sends Diwali message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extended wishes to Indians across the globe for Diwali saying the festival carries "a special significance" this year as the world has been taken over by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video recorded message, he talked about the idea behind the Indian festival and talked about every year the festival is celebrated to signify the spiritual victory of goodness and light over evil and darkness. However, this year the pandemic has taken the celebrations away as majoirty of the countries are struglling to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Most years, we often think of this dispelling of darkness as a theoretical concept rather than something that is experienced and overcome. This year, Diwali's message has a special significance," Prime Minister Morrison said in a video message released recently.

"Every nation on earth is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lives and livelihoods have been lost as we have witnessed the most dramatic shock in generations. Despite this, we have a common hope. Throughout 2020, despite our own fears, we have supported each other, encouraged each other, and stood with each other," he said.

"We have drawn strength and inspiration from our medical professionals, teachers, cleaners, retail staff, police and defence force personnel and so many more who have responded to the crisis with compassion and professionalism," he added.

Taking the same message further, he also added about how he is proud of all of his countrymen and others around the globe who have come forward to support each other in these tough times. Talking about the multi-culture in Australia, Scott Morrison talked sent across a message of positivity. "I pay tribute to all those who have brought this tradition to our shores," he said.

"Yes, we have seen darkness this year, but the light is overcoming that darkness. There is light ahead, and there is hope. Warmest greetings to everyone celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. It's a special moment for people of many faiths," he added.

Asutralia has now come out of a second lockdown which was imposed after the Vitoria state and Melbourne failed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the last few months, hinting towards a second wave of the deadly virus.