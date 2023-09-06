As India vs Bharat debate intensifies, netizens flood internet with hilarious memes

The mention of India as Bharat in an official G20 Summit invitation has sparked fresh debate over the renaming trend of countries and cities. In place of traditional ‘President of India’, G20’s official document used ‘President of Bharat’ to send invitation to foreign delegates.

Though using Bharat in place of India is common in several local government offices in the country, but this was the first time that word Bharat was used at an international event by the government. The move marks a significant shift in nomenclature on the international stage.

Also Read | NASA shares image of India's Vikram lander on Moon spotted by its lunar orbiter

As soon as the photo of the G20 invitation went viral, people started reacting to it; recreating brands or authorities’ names will look like with Bharat word. Here are some of the best reactions:

Bharat Petroleum Indian Oil

right now right now pic.twitter.com/3jDdsF8n4g — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) September 5, 2023 ×

So Chris Hemsworth's daughter will also be called Bharat now?? — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) September 5, 2023 ×

The move drew scathing criticism from the Opposition. The members of the Opposition INDIA bloc accused the Narendra Modi government of "distorting history and dividing India". Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of senior leaders of the alliance to discuss the matter.

BSRO — Out of Context ISRO (@isroprisdead) September 5, 2023 ×

Indian Institute of Science will rename itself to Bharat Institute of Science or BISc.



Its students and alumni will be called BIScuits. — peeleraja (@peeleraja) September 5, 2023 ×

What does constitution of the country say?

There are reports that the BJP-led Centre might move a Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament, scheduled from September 18-22, to change India's name to Bharat, which would require an amendment to Article 1 of the Indian Constitution.

Article 1 of the Constitution is a crucial statement that specifies what our nation will be called and what will comprise sovereign territory of our nation. Article 1 begins with "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States". The Constitution uses both the titles Bharat and India.

Here is the full text of Article 1 of the Constitution

India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. The States and the territories thereof shall be as specified in the First Schedule.

⁠The territory of India shall comprise -

(a) the territories of the States;

(b) the Union territories specified in the First Schedule; and

(c) such other territories as may be acquired.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE