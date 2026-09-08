/Army-backed women’s cricket league opens new sporting platform for Kashmir, Ladakh players

Srinagar: In a region where opportunities for young women in competitive sport remain limited, the Chinar Women’s Premier League 2026 is creating a new sporting platform for female athletes from Kashmir and Ladakh, with the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps stepping in to provide them a stage to compete, gain exposure and pursue their sporting ambitions.

Organised by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps (15 Corps), the league has brought together 12 women’s cricket teams from across Kashmir, offering young cricketers an opportunity to play in a structured competitive environment and showcase their talent beyond their local grounds.

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For many of the participating players, the league represents more than just a cricket tournament. It provides exposure, competitive experience and an opportunity to build confidence and important stepping stones for young athletes aspiring to progress to higher levels of the sport.

The initiative is also drawing attention among local communities, particularly young girls, who have welcomed the sight of women taking centre stage in a competitive sporting arena.

Locals said platforms such as the women’s league could encourage more girls to take up cricket and other sports, while giving aspiring athletes the confidence to view sport as a serious pursuit.

“I am here representing the Bandipora team in the Chinar Women’s Premier League. There was a time when women were told that they belonged in the kitchen, but today, we are here on the playground, proving that we belong anywhere we choose to be. We are here to prove our mettle and show what we are capable of. The Chinar Women’s Premier League has given us the confidence to believe that we can compete not just here, but anywhere in the world,” said Khushboo Yaseen, a player.

The Army’s involvement has given the tournament an added dimension, with the Chinar Corps using sport as a means of creating opportunities for young women and encouraging greater participation in organised athletics.

The tournament also marked a significant first with the participation of a women’s cricket team from Ladakh. The inclusion of the team has expanded the league’s reach beyond Kashmir and given women cricketers from the Union Territory an opportunity to compete alongside players from different parts of the region.

The participation of the Ladakh team has further strengthened the league’s message of inclusion. Bringing together women players from Kashmir and Ladakh allows athletes from different parts of the region to interact, compete and learn from one another, while creating a sense of sporting camaraderie across geographical boundaries.

“I have come from Ladakh, and I am very thankful to the Indian Army for providing us with this wonderful opportunity to play. This is the first time we have come to play in Baramulla, and for us, it is not just a dream but a very special opportunity to represent Ladakh at this level. We performed really well, and the people here have been so warm and welcoming. It feels great to be here, play at this level, and represent Ladakh,” said Hakeema Bano, a player from Ladakh.

Beyond the results on the field, the league is therefore emerging as a grassroots initiative aimed at nurturing women’s sporting talent. By providing access to competition and exposure, it is helping young players develop their skills while opening a pathway for them to aspire to larger sporting platforms.