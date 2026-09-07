/Pa(c)k of lies: Pakistan’s AI ‘victory’ video claims hits on 32 IAF bases, 8 aircraft, 2 S-400s and Indian Parliament

After decades of frustration over its inability to win even a single military conflict with India, Pakistan finally appears to have discovered a revolutionary new way to win a war—via an animation video.

On the occasion of Air Force Day on September 7, the Pakistan Air Force released an AI-generated video titled “Fizaon ke Pasban,” an animated extravaganza presenting its “dream version” of the 2025 Operation Sindoor conflict outcomes.

In the highly imaginative video, Pakistani missiles and drones perform near-magical feats—penetrating deep into India, hitting 32 Indian Air Force bases, destroying two S-400 systems, crippling fuel supplies and disrupting the national power grid.

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The cartoon does not stop there, as Indian Parliament, Kandla Port and even INS Vikrant appear as fantasy strike achievements of Pakistan’s digital battlefield triumph.

Video invites ridicule, analysts call it mockery of Pakistan’s Air Force

The video has invited ridicule, with critics questioning whether it was correct to turn to computer graphics on an occasion marking the history and achievements of Pakistan’s Air Force.

The animated video released by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) depicts dramatic, heavily fabricated strikes on major strategic targets in Indian territory.

Analysts and experts see the video as Pakistan’s response to a highly publicised Discovery documentary on Operation Sindoor that showcased massive verifiable damage to Pakistan’s air assets—including the destruction of multiple Pakistani F-16 and JF-17 jets on the ground and in the air, alongside structural damage to 11 Pakistani airbases.

Unlike the satellite imagery documenting damage at Pakistani air bases, the video offers no independent evidence for its sweeping claims.

The graphics from the video invoke laughter. One graphic declares “32 IAF BASES HIT”, another one claims four Rafales, one Su-30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage-2000 and one Heron UAV were destroyed. Other sequences depict S-400 systems being hit, and missiles flying towards Indian cities.

No satellite imagery, before-and-after photographs, or verifiable images

Quite expectedly, the PAF video does not have any satellite imagery, before-and-after photographs, or verifiable photographs of destruction across the border.

The contrast is striking. When India struck Pakistani military infrastructure, satellite imagery provided a very different kind of record. A Washington Post analysis of more than two dozen satellite images and aftermath videos found damage across at least six Pakistani airfields, including three heavily damaged hangars, two runways and two mobile buildings used by the Pakistan Air Force.

The Washington Post described the strikes as the most extensive Indian air attacks on Pakistani military infrastructure since the 1971 war.

The imagery showed damage at sites including Nur Khan, Bholari, Shahbaz, Sukkur and Mushaf.

At Bholari, analysts identified a large hole in an aircraft hangar. At Shahbaz, another large hangar was damaged along with a control tower, while runway craters were visible at Mushaf and Sheikh Zayed International Airport. That is what military damage looks like, but then it is not like Pakistan’s PowerPoint presentation.

The video repeats the old claim of destroying two Indian S-400 air defence systems and the claim is not new.

PIB had debunked claims, PM Modi visited Adampur station

India’s Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit had debunked reports of destruction or damage to an S-400 as baseless. And just days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released photographs featuring himself standing in front of an intact S-400 air defence system during a surprise visit to the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab.

The images were a visual and actual rebuttal to false claims by the Pakistani military that it had destroyed the base and the Russian-supplied S-400 battery during Operation Sindoor.

The video claims eight Indian aircraft were destroyed, with the graphic specifically listing four Rafales, a Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and Heron UAV.

India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan had rejected the larger claim, describing the Pakistani figure as “absolutely incorrect” and saying India changed its tactics after the initial losses before carrying out further strikes.

The propaganda war eventually produced an interesting reversal. In August 2025, Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said India had shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one other military aircraft during the conflict, with most of the Pakistani aircraft, according to him, being downed by India’s S-400 system. He cited electronic tracking data as confirmation.

The modern war involves cyber operations, electronic warfare and disruption, but it does not resort to the use of animation to project a victory that was never achieved.