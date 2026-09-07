/After Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario, Trump now wants to rename New Mexico to 'New America'

US President Donald Trump has again switched on his renaming drive, suggesting New Mexico should be called “New America." On Sunday, Trump posted an image on Truth Social depicting the outline of New Mexico, showing “Mexico" crossed out and “America" written in its place. The development unfolded days after he signed an executive order to change Lake Ontario to “Lake America.”



Later, the White House reposted the same image on its social media platform X. “Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico… to NEW AMERICA," Trump wrote. “So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!"

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No official announcement yet

However, there has been no official announcement from Trump's end or the White House to actually rename the state as it indicates in the post. Trump's post comes after a series of similar decisions and suggestions from the US president that included the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America" for official US use. In addition, he also directed an order last month to call Lake Ontario “Lake America".



Unlike some geographic names, a US president can't just change a state's official legal name through an executive order. According to CNN, making such a change official would need more than just a presidential post on social media.



This is what sets the New Mexico suggestion apart from Trump's earlier actions involving the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario, where his administration had ordered the US government to start using new names. Trump's proposal quickly faced pushback from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The state’s name “isn’t up for debate; it’s been ours since before the United States existed," she wrote in a post on X on Sunday.