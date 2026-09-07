/Jamaica seeks £7.6billion reparations from King Charles III over trans-Atlantic slave trade

The Jamaican Government is seeking £7.6billion in slavery reparations from King Charles III for the ravages of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. It has formally petitioned the King to refer the matter to a Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which serves as the highest court for former colonies that retain ties to the British legal system.

The campaign led by the country's culture minister Olivia Grange will seek answers to three questions regarding Britain's historical responsibility and financial liability for the transatlantic slave trade: whether the enslavement of Africans in Jamaica was legal under English law, whether it broke international law, and whether Britain now has a legal duty to provide redress. Grange said it could pave the way for a "long outstanding settlement for the hundreds of years of the most horrific abuse that our African ancestors endured".

This petition coincides with the anniversary of the horrific massacre of the 1781 Liverpool-registered ship Zong, which set sail from West Africa with 442 enslaved Africans on board. When water and supplies ran low, the crew threw 132 men, women and children overboard because the insurance claim would be more profitable for lost property than selling them in a weakened state. The outrage that followed the incident hastened the abolition of the slave trade by 1807.

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“In relation to the wrongs that were done, we want answers,” Jamaican Culture Minister Olivia Grange told The Associated Press on Sunday. “Once we get those answers, then our attorneys, our lawyers, will determine what the next move is,” she added.

Jamaica is a leader of the Caribbean community of 23 states from the Bahamas to Guyana for the effort to get Britain and other European nations to apologise for their role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade and pay reparations, both for the enslavement of individuals and for the continuing impact on their descendants around the world.