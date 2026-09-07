/Watch | White House portrays Trump as Green Lantern in AI video

The White House has posted an AI video depicting US President Donald Trump as the DC Comics superhero Green Lantern. The AI video shows Trump wearing a suit while wielding a glowing green power ring like a Lantern. This happens just ahead of HBO airing the 4th episode of the series Lantern, based on the Green Lantern characters Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

The cringeworthy post was also accompanied by a caption: the oath of the hero Green Lantern, “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might beware my power... Green Lantern's light!”

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The video shows Trump reviving the US manufacturing sector using the glowing green ring with an industrial factory, spinning gears and smoking chimneys to symbolise rebuilding American industry. This comes following the report of US manufacturing activity growing to a 4-year high, driven by the AI infrastructure buildout.

The White House has previously portrayed Trump as Superman ahead of the release of Superman in 2025, Trump as Din Djarin with Grogu on Star Wars Day, and Trump as James Bond in June 2026 when Amazon MGM opened 007 audition news.

Trump himself, on his Truth Social account, unleashed 37 posts, ranging from labelling New Mexico as New America, portraying himself as WWE legend Hulk Hogan, George Washington in White House, a painting of himself on horseback beside the nation's first president in a scene set more than 200 years ago, to claiming the Moon as US territory.