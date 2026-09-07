/UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed's son vows to continue jihad in India, hails Asim Munir

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hafiz Talha Saeed has once again ramped up his anti-India remarks, bringing up jihad, the “legacy" of Muslim rule in the Indian subcontinent. He also pointed to Delhi and heaped praise on Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.



In a recent speech, the banned LeT leader claimed that Pakistan’s military leadership was bringing back the ideas of “faith, piety and jihad" and presented Pakistan as having a historic and religious role that stretches beyond its current borders. Saeed said he was among those who had taken an oath to wage jihad, and pledged that this campaign would go on for as long as they had the strength to continue it.

“We are those who took the pledge of jihad at the hands of the Noble Prophet Muhammad," Saeed said. “As long as we are alive and have strength within us, we will continue this jihad and keep offering these sacrifices," he added.