/Is China supplying material for 1,300 Kamikaze drones to Russia? Here's what report says

Amid ongoing escalations between Russia and Ukraine, a Chinese state-owned company supplied Moscow with sufficient specialised material to potentially manufacture carbon fibre to use in nearly 1,300 kamikaze drones, according to documents obtained by POLITICO from internal Russian shipping records. The development has raised fresh questions over the role of China in sustaining Moscow’s war machine despite Western sanctions.



According to documents, China’s Jilin Chemical Fibre Group transported 46 tonnes of polyacrylonitrile, or PAN precursor, to Alabuga-Volokno, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom that produces high-specification carbon fibre for the defence industry of Russia.



POLITICO’s investigation confirmed that the consignment was shipped using a customs classification in connection with civilian synthetic fibres including nylon and polyester, despite the code that would have identified PAN precursor as a dual-use product. Basically, PAN precursor is the base material needed to make high-performance carbon fibre, a material valued for being both lightweight and very strong. This makes it especially useful for building aircraft and drones.

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Carbon fibre for as many as 1,300 long-range kamikaze drones

In response to the report, the weapons expert David Albright, founder and president of the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security, claimed that the shipped quantity could have produced sufficient carbon fibre for as many as 1,300 long-range kamikaze drones.



Albright stated that the firm was supplying “a critical part of making the carbon fibre necessary" for weaponised drones. “Without it, you can’t build the airframe," he said, noting this material is utilised to strengthen wings and internal structures, along with the fuel tank and engine.



These findings could be quite significant for China, which has consistently denied sending military supplies to Russia. Chinese-made parts have been found in downed Russian drones before, but this shipping data reportedly gives a clearer, more direct link between a Chinese state-owned company and Russia's production network.



David Albright, who founded and leads the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security, stated that this evidence could give space for US sanctions against the Chinese company, as the shipments went to a Rosatom subsidiary even after several Western governments had already blacklisted it.

Along with the US House Select Committee on China, Ukrainian officials have also confirmed the authenticity of the documentation. In response, Serhii Kuzan, head of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre, claimed that the records provided clear evidence of Chinese state-controlled companies supplying raw materials to Russia, which are being utilised for weapons manufacturing.



Dennis Wilder, a former CIA deputy assistant director, claimed that the number of shipments couldn't be possible without the knowledge of Chinese authorities. “The idea that Chinese state-owned enterprises can hide things from the Chinese government just doesn’t wash.” The statement comes after former US intelligence officials challenged Beijing's continuous claim that Chinese state companies are not involved in supporting Russia's war machine.