/7-foot python found hiding in car’s engine in Mumbai; rescue video goes viral | Watch

In a chilling incident, a 7-foot python was found hiding in the engine of a car parked in the residential compound of a building in Mumbai’s Dahisar. The incident was reported from the residential compound of Maheshwar Building, located near Bapu Bagwe Road in Kandarpada. The unexpected visitor was spotted on Saturday in the car of a resident, Sunny Kamble’s sister. The residents noticed a large 7-foot-long snake slowly crawling from the base of the car to the hood.

The residents soon realised that it wasn’t just any snake but a massive python. As word spread quickly throughout the building, a crowd assembled and mild panic set in as residents grew anxious about such a snake wandering loose in the residential area.

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To prevent any danger to both the residents and the animal, the locals promptly alerted professional wildlife rescuers. Rescue expert Sameer Gupta arrived at the scene, and when he opened the car’s hood, the large python was seen coiled near the engine. The video shows Gupta safely removing the python and putting it in a bag.

The rescued python was taken for a quick medical checkup to ensure it hadn’t sustained any injuries from the car parts before being returned to nature.

After wildlife officials confirmed the snake was healthy and unharmed, it was safely released back into its natural habitat in nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

A similar incident was reported in June when a python hatchling was spotted inside the engine cabin of the 12052 Madgaon-CSMT Jan Shatabdi Express. Prompt action by the railway team and animal welfare officials averted any danger to passengers or the reptile.

The incident occurred shortly after the train arrived at platform number 11 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at around 12:45 am on June 24.