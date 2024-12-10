New Delhi, India

Amid the growing concern about the negative implications of smartphones, a study conducted by vivo in collaboration with CyberMedia Research (CMR) has highlighted that in India, more children are concerned about the excessive usage of smartphones than parents.

The sixth edition of its Switch Off research study, titled ‘Impact of Smartphones on Parent-Child Relationships’, has revealed how unregulated smartphone usage can damage family bonds between children and their parents.

The study revealed that 76 per cent of children with their parents switched off their smartphones to have a deeper connection and spend meaningful time together.

While both children and parents long for a better family relationship, they are unwilling to limit their smartphone habits. The study found that on average, parents spend over five hours on their smartphones every day, while children spend a little less time over four hours.

As per the survey, which was conducted in eight Indian cities, 73 per cent of parents and 69 per cent of children believe smartphone usage is a source of dispute between them.

When asked to design a phone for their parents, nearly 94 per cent of the children said it should include features like calling, camera, and messaging, leaving out games, social media, and entertainment apps, which their parents spend most of their time on.

While both groups recognise the negative impact of excessive usage of smartphones, children seem aware of the harmful effects. The survey suggests that 75 per cent of parents are worried about forming a meaningful relationship with their children but fail to notice how their own smartphone usage is also affecting their bond with kids.

Head of Corporate Strategy of vivo India, Geetaj Channana, said, “We believe that technology should foster meaningful connections and enrich lives, not hinder them.”

“This year’s findings raise essential questions about how families can create meaningful connections in a world dominated by screens,” she added. “It is a strong reminder to pause, disconnect and prioritize moments of genuine togetherness”

Child Psychologist and Parenting Counsellor Riddhi Doshi Patel stressed, “Campaigns that champion mindful tech use are not just helpful—they’re transformative. By embracing balance, we can nurture stronger emotional bonds, foster genuine connection, and create homes where relationships thrive beyond the screen.”

(With inputs from agencies)