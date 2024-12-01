New Delhi, India

A groom has gone viral after a picture surfaced showing him playing Ludo on his phone with his friends during his wedding ceremony. The picture, captioned "Bro has his own priorities," quickly gained traction, racking up over 450,000 views and 10,000 likes. Viewers flooded the comments section with humorous takes and sarcastic remarks, highlighting the groom’s apparent lack of interest in the big day.

The amusing footage, shared on platform X, shows the groom deeply focused on the game with his two friends sitting behind him, while the wedding ceremony continues in the front. In the picture, a priest and a wedding photographer can also be seen busy in their work.

Internet reactions

Social media users were quick to weigh in with their thoughts. One user joked, “Priority matters the most!” while another wrote, “Could be done for views but if the man marrying is having this demeanour on the marriage day and least interested, guess what happens 1 year after marriage? Haha.”

Other reactions included: “Is it that important?” and “Marriage is scary, what if he does this on our wedding?” Another user speculated, “Looks like there is a bet on playing Ludo.” One more commenter remarked, “This is why grooms shouldn’t have smartphones during the ceremony.”

“Imagine explaining this to your kids someday!,” read another comment.

“He’s clearly got his life priorities sorted,” summed up one user.

The photograph continues to spark laughter and conversation online, with users sharing their own takes on the groom’s unconventional wedding moment.

