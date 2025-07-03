/Apache Guardian AH-64E: India to get world’s deadliest attack helicopters from US - Know what these flying beasts can do. Features, cost and more

Apache AH-64E Guardian: India is set to get six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from the US in the middle of July. The most advanced variant of the Apache, the AH-64E Apache, also known as the Apache Guardian, is used by the US Army and several international forces. The AH-64E has several improvements and upgrades to the legendary Apache line of helicopters, including more powerful engines and an upgraded transmission. The total cost of the India deal is estimated in reports to be between $600 million and $930 mn (4,100 crore to ₹6,700 crore rupees), including munitions, training, aircraft certification, engines, electro-optical sensors, radar, logistics support, spares and services. After the India-US defence talks on Tuesday (July 1), it was decided that the first batch of three would be delivered by July 15 and the second batch by November this year.

Apache Guardian: Coming to India after several delays

The helicopters are coming to India after a deal signed in February 2020. The Indian Army had established the 451 Aviation Squadron in March 2024 at Nagtalao, Jodhpur, specifically for operating the Apache 64Es. But the delivery faced several delays, particularly due to supply chain issues. The Indian Army has expressed interest in procuring an additional 18 Apaches, though this is still in the planning and approvals stage.

Here is what you should know about the AH-64E:

Not just another helicopter: The Apache Guardians will play a key strategic role against Pakistan

The AH-64E Apache is a multi-role combat helicopter globally renowned for its advanced technology and combat capabilities, and could add more strategic depth to the Indian military's operations along the western border with Pakistan. The Indian Air Force already operates several US-made helicopters: 22 Apache 64s and 15 Chinooks. The Apache helicopters are mainly deployed in the western border with Pakistan, specifically in the desert regions to counter armoured threats from and provide close air support.

What are the key features of Apache Guardian helicopter?

Built by Boeing, the AH-64E Apache or Apache Guardian has advanced firepower. It can carry Hellfire missiles, 30mm guns, and rockets. It is equipped with longbow radar, and drone control. Optimised for desert operations, Apache Guardian has night vision, and in-flight refuelling capabilities. Based on its use globally, it can be said that each Apache can be equipped with up to 16 Hellfire precision-strike missiles, air-to-air Stinger missiles, and a 30mm M230 Chain Gun that can fire 625 armour-penetrating rounds per minute. They can carry 70mm rockets, up to 76 in number, including laser-guided options.

Apache Guardian has most advanced avionics for helicopters

The Apache Guardian has the AN/APG-78 Longbow fire-control radar or FCR mounted in a dome above its rotor. This helps in detecting targets behind obstacles like terrain or buildings, and can track up to 128 targets simultaneously and engage 16 at once within 30 seconds.

The helicopter comes with Modernised Target Acquisition and Designation System or MTADS, with day and night sights. It also has a laser designator for precision targeting. The pilot night vision sensor provides helmet-mounted infrared vision that helps in low-light operations.

Apache Guardian can control drones remotedly

The Apache Guardian can send and receive battlefield imagery, and remote-control drones like the MQ-1C Gray Eagle for extended reconnaissance and attack missions. It has great survival capabilities, with a glass cockpit, advanced sensors, and crash-surviving external fuel tanks.

The copter also has improved navigation and tactical internet communications systems for better battlefield coordination.

Apache Guardian can survive in desert operations, refuel while on air

The Apache has in-flight refuelling capability. An auxiliary internal fuel tank can be used after replacing some ammunition for extended range, which would be crucial for the vast terrain of India. The aircraft is particularly optimised for desert operations, and can counter armoured threats.

Apache Helicopter's 'Make in India' component

The US-India Apache deals also include industrial cooperation. The joint venture, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad, delivered the first fuselage for the Apaches in January 2023, supporting the government's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India initiative.