Tata-Boeing India facility hits new milestone; delivers 250th made-in-India Apache attack helicopter fuselage

The Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) facility in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad reached a major milestone by successfully delivering the 250th made-in-India fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

The company is the lone supplier of fuselages (central and main portion of an aircraft) for the widely-used attack helicopter. The fuselages made at the Indian facility undergo final assembly at Boeing's facility in Mesa, Arizona.

The US Army and Indian Air Force are among the users of the particular helicopter with the latter having placed orders for six of them already.

The defence-aerospace firm said that this latest milestone reflects TBAL's continuous dedication to bolstering India's defence capabilities and advancing the nation's indigenous manufacturing prowess.

At its 14,000 sqm facility, the joint venture firm between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), employs over 900 engineers and technicians, leveraging cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes.

Also read | Fuselage of Apache attack helicopter for Indian Army rolls out from Tata-Boeing facility



According to the firm, over 90 per cent of the parts used in the Apache aerostructure assemblies are manufactured in India through more than 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers.

Globally, more than 1,280 Apache helicopters are in operation and they have accumulated a total of more than five million flight hours, of which 1.3 million hours have been during combat.

With the contemporary AH-64E Apache variant in production till at least 2028, Boeing foresees that the aircraft will remain in service as a primary attack helicopter for various nations, into the 2060s.