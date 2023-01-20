Fuselage of Apache attack helicopter for Indian Army rolled out from India's Tata-Boeing facility

Tata-Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), an Indo-American defence and aerospace joint venture firm has delivered the first fuselage (the central part of an aircraft or helicopter, to which the wings and tail are connected), for the six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army.

The TBAL facility in the Indian city of Hyderabad is the global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages and produced complex aero-structures for Boeing 737 and 777 aircraft. The miniature model of the Apache that was shown at the roll-out event indicate that the Army's Choppers would sport a 'desert camouflage' look.

The fuselage rolled out of the Hyderabad plant in India, will be supplied to Boeing's Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona, for further integration. So far, the TBAL plant in India has supplied more than 190 fuselages.

According to the firm, more than 90 per cent of the parts used in these aerostructures assemblies are manufactured within India via more than 100 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers.

More than 1,275 units of the Apache helicopters are in operation, accumulating more than 4.9 million flight hours globally, of which 1.3 million have been in combat. The Indian Army's six Apaches are the second fleet of Apaches ordered by India, as the Indian Air Force had taken delivery of 22 AH-64-E variants of the Apache chopper in 2020.

India operates four classes of aircraft from Boeing, the C-17 Globemaster III strategic transporter, the P8I Poseidon multi-role maritime mission aircraft, the Chinook heavy-lift helicopter and the Apache attack helicopters.

TBAL's 14,000sq meter facility in India employs over 900 engineers and technicians and utilises advanced robotics, automation, and aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes.

"This delivery positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations. We stay committed towards progression of indigenous defence manufacturing with strong focus on the quality and timely delivery" Sukaran Singh, MD & CEO, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE