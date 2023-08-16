Boeing starts production of Apache attack helicopters for Indian Army; delivery in 2024

American defence and aerospace giant Boeing has commenced production of the Apache AH-64E attack helicopters for the Indian Army in its facility in Mesa, Arizona.

In 2020, Boeing completed deliveries of 22 Apache E-model helicopters for the Indian Air Force and undertook the contract to manufacture six AH-64E helicopters for the Indian Army. The delivery of the Indian Army's Apaches is scheduled for 2024, the company said.

The AH-64E is the contemporary version of the Apache AH-64A, which was delivered to India in 1984.

According to Boeing, more than 1,280 Apaches are in operation and they have accumulated over 5 million flight hours, which includes 1.3 million flight hours in combat.

The firm has delivered more than 2,700 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, it said.

“The advanced technology and proven performance of the AH-64 will enhance the Indian Army's operational readiness and strengthen its defence capabilities,” Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India, said.

In January this year, India-based Tata in a joint venture with Boeing delivered the Indian Army's first AH-64 Apache fuselage from its advanced facility in Hyderabad. The fuselage is the central, tube-shaped structure of the aircraft.

“The AH-64E continues to be the world’s premier attack helicopter,” said Christina Upah, vice president of Attack Helicopter Programs and senior Boeing Mesa site executive.

“The AH-64 provides customers with unparalleled lethality and survivability, and we are thrilled to provide those capabilities to the Indian Army.”

Apart from the US and Indian armies, the Apaches are operated by the forces of Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Greece and the UK.