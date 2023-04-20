Anurag Maloo: Missing Indian climber found alive in critical condition on Nepal's Mt Annapurna

Anurag Maloo, an Indian mountaineer who went missing on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother said on Thursday (April 20). Maloo went missing on Monday after he reportedly fell into a deep crevasse of the 10th highest mountain in the world.

The 34-year-old was found alive when the search and rescue team went looking for him. Maloo reportedly fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III.

Anurag is a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan. His brother Sudhir Maloo said, "He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive." Sudhir added that they will have to shift their focus towards the medical side now.

Myrepublica news portal reported that Seven Summit Treks confirmed Anurag had been found alive by seven Nepali climbers some 300 meters down into a crevasse. The report mentioned that Anurag was airlifted to Pokhara's Manipal Hospital.

Thaneswar Guragain, the general manager of Seven Summit Treks, said, "His health is very critical. Doctors are looking after him."

As quoted by news agencies, Mingma Sherpa, Chairman of Seven Summit Treks said that a team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa conducted a ground search and found him on Thursday morning.

Angela Benavides, who is a sports journalist, wrote on her Twitter handle: "The rescue team included 9 Nepalese climbers and the two Polish alpinists. According to reports, 3 Nepalese and one Polish climber got into the crevasse and found (Anurag) Maloo showing some sign of life. Then the rest of the Sherpa team pulled them out."



She added, "The team operated in quickly worsening weather, at one of the most dangerous spots of the mountain, with frequent avalanches."

(With inputs from agencies)

