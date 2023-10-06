Another peegate in India: Drunk passenger urinates on senior citizens onboard train

A young person is accused of urinating on a senior citizen couple, who were travelling in an AC coach of Sampark Kranti Express in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened on Wednesday (Oct 4) inside coach B3 when the train travelled towards Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction.

The elderly couple was lying on lower berths number 57 and 60 when the man, who is in his early twenties, allegedly urinated on them and their luggage. They were left in a state of shock.

"It was traumatic for us. Our journey to the national capital was supposed to be peaceful, but never in our dreams did we think that somebody would literally urinate on us," said one of the passengers, who is a retired orthopaedic from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The accused man had boarded the train from Mahoba and was travelling on the side lower berth number 63. In media reports, he has been identified as Ritesh from Qutub Vihar, southwest Delhi.

The victim said, "The youth was under heavy influence of alcohol. After he urinated on us and our luggage, fellow passengers alerted the coach attendant and TTE. It was like hell, everything was wet and stinky. The accused was taken away at Jhansi railway station."

Onboard TTE Basruddin Khan immediately called the housekeeping staff to sanitise the coach, the news agency IANS reported citing an official source.

He later gave a memo to RPF Jhansi about the incident and handed over Ritesh to them for further legal action.

Manoj Singh, PRO of Jhansi division, North Central Railway, said: "Ritesh has been booked under Railway Act 145 (drunkenness or nuisance)."

(With inputs from agencies)

