PM Modi as 'Biggest liar', Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravan': Political poster war breaks out in India

A ‘poster war’ has broken out between the two largest political parties of India—the opposition Congress and the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

This started with a poster released by Congress Wednesday (Oct 4) on X, which showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption ‘The Biggest Liar’.

Congress released another poster carrying images of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is considered the number 2 in the Modi administration. The caption on the poster read, “PM Narendra Modi as Jumla Boy (Boy who makes false promises), BJP Presents.”

The BJP retaliated strongly on Thursday (Oct 5) by releasing its own poster branding opposition leader Rahul Gandhi as ‘Ravan,’ the chief antagonist in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat. pic.twitter.com/AwDKxJpDHB — BJP (@BJP4India) October 5, 2023 ×

The caption on the poster read, “Ravan, a Congress party production, directed by George Soros.’

Controversy over poster war

As soon as the BJP released the poster, opposition parties severely criticised the move, calling it “unacceptable.”

Taking strong offence to the poster, Congress's Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of inciting violence against Rahul Gandhi.

"What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan by the BJP's official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India," he said in a post on X.

"It is one thing for the PM to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous," Ramesh added.

Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also came down heavily on BJP.

“Most respected @narendramodi ji and shri @JPNadda ji, what level do you want to take politics and debate to? Do you agree with the violent and provocative tweets being posted from the official Twitter handle of your party?" she wrote on X.

Watch: Election season heats up in India

Going a step further, Congress general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal said the BJP wanted to “murder” Rahul Gandhi.

"Their nefarious intentions are clear, they want to murder him. He, who lost his grandmother and father to assassinations. They withdrew his SPG protection to score petty political points. After evicting him from his secure residence, they haven't allocated another house that he has requested for," he said.