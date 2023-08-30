'China has snatched India land', Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim after Beijing releases new map

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (30 August) restated the claims that he made in the past about China "invading" Indian territory in Ladakh.

Gandhi called China's act of including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai China as a part of its territory in its latest edition of the 'Standard Map" a "serious issue".

"I have been saying this for many years... What the prime minister has said, I have just returned from Ladakh... What the prime minister has said...That not an inch of land has been invaded..it is totally false," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

He then claimed that all the people of Ladakh know that China has "intruded upon" Indian land.

On being questioned about China including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai China in its new map, Rahul Gandhi said, " The question of the map is a very serious one. But they (China) have captured our land. The prime minister should also speak on this issue".

During his visit to Ladakh earlier this month, Gandhi slammed the Centre saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".

He further asserted that the local residents claim that Indian territory was infringed upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter

of concern.

"The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," Rahul had said.

Jaishankar slams China

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (Aug 29) called out China's "absurd claims" for showing Indian territories as theirs.

Speaking at a conclave in the capital New Delhi city, Jaishankar said that it was an "old habit" of China to put out maps claiming territories that don't belong to them, and added that the Modi government is very serious about the issue.

"China has put out maps with territories not theirs. Old habit. Putting out maps with parts in India doesn't change anything. Our government is very clear about territory. Making absurd claims does not make other people's territories yours," Jaishankar told NDTV channel.

China carves out bunkers in Aksai Chin

Reports have emerged that Chinese military forces have initiated significant underground construction activities in Aksai Chin, located to the east of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a region which India claims to be the nation's integral part.

These activities involve the creation of tunnels and shafts into a hillside along a narrow river valley. Multiple fortified shelters and bunkers are being built to house soldiers and keep the weaponry hidden.

Satellite imagery from space tech company, Maxar, reportedly exposed the presence of around 11 hidden shafts carved into the rock surfaces on both sides of the river valley.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Chinese activities have come to the fore. Earlier, a UK-based think tank in its report said Beijing is indulging in these activities to facilitate smooth troop deployment near the Indian border.

(With inputs from agencies)

