Ancestral property where Dawood Ibrahim spent his childhood to be auctioned off in Mumbai today

Dawood Ibrahim's Maharashtra properties, where the absconding mafia don and global terrorist reportedly spent his childhood, are set to be auctioned today (Friday, Jan 5th). The auction was ordered by the Indian Central government back in November of last year.

At least four plots of land, that are said to be 'benami' farm lands, are up for sale in Ibrahim's native place: Mumbake village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

The auction, as per a Ministry of Finance notice from November, will be carried out by the competent authority and administrator of the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), under the Union Ministry of Finance.

Dawood, an Indian mob boss, was designated a global terrorist by Indian and the United States in 2003.

How much are the properties worth?

The four properties carry a reserve price — the minimum price an auctioneer will accept — of 19.2 lakh INR (around 23,093 dollars) and are being sold on "as is where is" and "as is what is" basis. This as per mondaq.com means "a successful bidder of the secure asset will inherit all the physical and legal conditions of the secured asset,and a secured creditor shall not be responsible for any charge, lien, and encumbrance, etc. for auctioned secured asset."

Auction will happen in three modes: e-auction, public auction and tender in sealed envelope.

Here are the specifics:

— Property number one, spanning 10,420.5 sq m: ₹9.4 lakh ($11,306);

— Property number two, spanning 8,953 sq m: ₹8 lakh ($9,622);

— Property number three, spanning 171 sq m: ₹15,440 ($185.7);

— Property number one, spanning 1,730 sq m: 1.5 lakh ($1,804).

The four properties were confiscated by authorities years ago. As per TOI, in the last nine years, 11 properties belonging to Dawood and his family have been auctioned by SAFEMQA.

Also read | Indian government signs $96.9 million defence deal to strengthen army capabilities

Who is gearing to buy Dawwod Ibrahim's properties?

As per One India, the bidders include Ajay Srivastava, a member of Shiv Sena, who wants to establish a Sanatana Pathshala (school) on the premises. Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani is also a bidder. He wants to construct a grand temple dedicated to the Hindu God of Justice Chitragupta, reports Free Press Journal.