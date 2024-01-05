'Cold day': North India shivers as temperatures remain several notches below normal

Northern India shivered under severe cold conditions on Thursday (Jan 4) as maximum temperatures across large tracts of the region remained several notches below the normal for the season — in the range of 12-18 degrees Celsius. The weather department predicted that no significant changes in the minimum temperatures are likely for the region during the next five days.

A cold day

Thursday was 'a cold day', as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperatures were markedly below normal (-5.1 °C or less) at most places over Punjab and at many places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. This, as per the weather office, was because of the persistent low cloud cover and absence of sunlight over the region.

According to the IMD, a 'cold day' is declared when and if the maximum temperature dips between 4.5-6.4 degrees below the normal for the season.

Meanwhile, if temperatures drop 6.5 degrees below normal for the season, the day is declared a 'severe cold day'.



In the national capital, the maximum temperature recorded was of 12.5 degrees Celsius—6.8 degrees below normal—at Delhi's Safdarjung observatory. Elsewhere, in Haryana's Hisar, the temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, which again was 6.8 degrees below normal for the season. Punjab's Patiala recorded a 'severe cold say' clocking 10.5 degrees Celsius, which is a departure of 8.1 degrees from normal.

Kota in Rajasthan shivered at 14.1 degrees Celsius—eight notches below normal for the season, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal recorded 7.3 degrees below normal at a maximum of 16.7 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast

IMD predicted that from Sunday onwards, due to warm and moist south-westerly winds, the minimum and maximum temperatures will probably rise by 2–4 degrees.

Furthermore, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, southern Haryana and southern Uttar Pradesh can expect a light to very light rainfall early next week, while parts of Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan will labour under dense to very dense fog.