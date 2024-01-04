North India Weather: 26 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi, IMD issues health advisory amid cold wave

As the cold wave continues to tighten its grip over North India, the dense fog situation in Delhi has seen no improvement. At least 26 trains arrived late in the national capital due to fog on January 4, according to Indian Railways.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi-NCR was 7.3 degrees Celsius on January 4, and the maximum temperature recorded was around 15 degrees Celsius. However, the IMD forecast said that Delhi might get relief from the foggy weather in the next two days.

The IMD forecast also reported that dense fog blanketed parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura amid the ongoing cold wave conditions in North India. Moreover, Delhi airport delayed several flight operations due to low visibility caused by fog.

In a post on X, IMD wrote, "*Fog conditions observed* (at 0530 hours IST of today, 04.01.2024): *Very Dense fog* over Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar; *Dense Fog* over Madhya Pradesh and Tripura and *Moderate Fog* over Jammu Division."

Cold Wave In North India

Over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the minimum temperatures are ranging between six and nine degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature has been between ten and twelve degrees Celsius in east Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD forecast said, "No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of north India during next five days."

IMD issued a cold day warning on January 4 in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan. The weather department has also warned about cold day conditions in isolated pockets on January 5.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a health advisory to the public warning against lung-related health impacts due to dense fog and cold wave conditions. "Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants, and in case exposed, it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity, which increases episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath," the IMD said.

IMD warned that exposure to air pollutants can cause eye irritation and infections that may lead to redness or swelling.

Furthermore, under the rainfall forecast, IMD wrote, "Light isolated rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on January 4-5; over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand during January 3-5; over West Madhya Pradesh on January 4."