Amid nationwide lockdown, mass gatherings at churches suspended on Good Friday

Mass gatherings at churches across the country were suspended on the occasion of Good Friday, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The doors of the St. Michael`s Church situated in Mahim area of Mumbai were shut in the morning.

In Delhi, the Sacred Heart Cathedral situated in Gol Dak Khana was closed to avoid gathering during the lockdown.

In Kerala too, St Joseph Metropolitan Cathedral situated in Palayam area of Thiruvananthapuram was closed in the view of COVID-19 outbreak on Good Friday.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross.

Each year, scores of people gather in churches across the country to offer prayers to the lord.The country is under a 21-day lockdown which came into effect on March 24 midnight.

With 547 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases crossed the 6,000 mark as the number of cases rose to 6,412.

Out of the 6,412 cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 people have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199.

