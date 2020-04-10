Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 cases at 6,412, death toll at 199

Coronavirus cases in India have risen dramatically to 6,412 and the death toll to 199, according to data released by the Ministry of health.

Figures released on Friday morning showed 678 new coronavirus cases in the country with 33 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Because of a continuing surge in infections, Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown by another two weeks to April 30. It is being said that other states might also follow suit.

Meanwhile, Railways have deployed more than 2,500 doctors & 35,000 paramedics staff. Their chain of 586 health units,45 sub-divisional hospitals,56 divisional hospitals,8 production unit hospitals and 16 zonal hospitals are dedicating their significant facilities to fight COVID-19.

Globally, the death toll has reached 95,718 and the number of infections stands at 1,601,018, according to the Johns Hopkins University.