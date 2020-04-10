Tablighi Jamaat returnees distributed sweets to passengers in UP, says report

The Tablighi Jamaat Markaz episode has had India shook -- in the face of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire country. Experts say had it not been for the unearthing of the hundreds of people in the building, India would have been in a much better state in terms of number of cases and death toll from COVID-19.

The Tablighi Jamaatis returnees have been found in almost all parts of Uttar Pradesh. These Jamaatis, majority of them confirmed as 'Corona carriers', returned to various cities and spread the virus.

It has now been found that while returning from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, many of the members purchased a sweet, 'petha', from Agra and distributed it to friends and co-travellers during their journey.

A few sweetmeat sellers in the city have told the police that some 'Muslims' made bulk purchases of 'petha' after the Holi festival, which is when the Jamaat meeting ended in Delhi.

The point to be noted here is it is not very normal for Muslims to distribute sweets to co-passengers on buses and trains.

Search is on for those who had travelled with the Jamaatis and accepted the sweets, as authorities fear that it could have passed on the infection.

