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Amarnath Yatra suspended from August 9 amid rain, track repair and weather concerns

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 18:55 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 18:55 IST
Amarnath Yatra suspended from August 9 amid rain, track repair and weather concerns

The 25th batch of the Shri Amarnath Yatra convoy crosses Chanderkote on NH-44 towards the Holy Shrine Cave under tight security arrangements, in Ramban on August 02. Photograph: (ANI)

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The Amarnath pilgrimage will remain suspended from August 9 as authorities address rain-related disruptions, repair the yatra track and assess weather conditions before allowing the journey to resume.

The 57-day-long Amarnath Yatra 2026 will remain suspended from both the traditional Pahalgam route and the Baltal route with effect from August 9 in view of recent rains, the need for repair and maintenance of vulnerable stretches along the tracks, and an adverse weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The annual pilgrimage commenced on July 3 simultaneously from the Chandanwari track in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The Yatra is scheduled to culminate with the traditional Chadi Mubarak ceremony on August 28.

According to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, more than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have so far performed darshan at the Holy Shrine.

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“More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Shrine so far. However, due to the recent rains, a necessity for the repair and maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches has been felt, which is being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO),” Garg said.

He added that adverse weather conditions have also been predicted by the IMD over the next few days. “Hence, the Yatra shall remain suspended from both routes with effect from 9th August, 2026,” he said.

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Despite the suspension of the regular pilgrimage, Chadi Mubarak will proceed through the traditional Pahalgam route and will mark the culmination of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 on August 28.

The Divisional Commissioner appealed to all pilgrims to strictly follow advisories issued by the competent authorities from time to time, stressing that adherence to the guidelines is essential for their safety as well as for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

The administration and concerned agencies are continuing necessary measures, including track repair and maintenance, to ensure the safety of pilgrims along vulnerable stretches of the Yatra routes.

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About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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