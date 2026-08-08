/Akali-BJP alliance on cards? Sukhbir Badal backs delimitation day after meeting PM Modi

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday (August 08) called for the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, citing the teachings of Sikh Gurus on gender equality, after a meeting of the party's senior leadership in Chandigarh where leaders discussed key legislative issues currently before Parliament.

The demand also came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Badal in Parliament. The meeting has triggered fresh speculation about a possible SAD-BJP alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Taking to X, Badal said, "The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill in the country."

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The SAD leadership also discussed the proposed Delimitation exercise during the meeting. Badal said the process should protect the interests of all states and ensure equal representation.

"After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States," Badal posted.

He also backed a formula that would increase the number of seats across states by the same proportion. Badal said the approach would prevent any state from being disadvantaged by the exercise.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by the Government of India at the floor of the House of a uniform increase of 50% of seats of all states. The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," the SAD chief added.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, cleared by both Houses of Parliament. However, the implementation process did not move ahead after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha on April 17. The Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

The Bill proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures along with delimitation in the Lok Sabha.

The Akali Dal's support for the Centre's position has added to political speculation in Punjab. Badal's meeting with PM Modi in Parliament on Friday has also renewed discussion about a possible reunion between the former allies.

The SAD and BJP ended their 24-year partnership in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. The latest developments come as Punjab prepares for Assembly elections due early next year.