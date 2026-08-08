/'Implement 2023 law on women's reservation now, without any conditions': Rahul Gandhi responds to Rijiju's swipe

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had a fiery exchange of words on Saturday over the women's reservation bill. Rijiju targeted Lok Sabha leader of opposition over his recent remarks on women’s freedom of expression and challenged him to “unconditionally” back the Reservation Bill that BJP seeks to pass in the parliament.

Rahul immediately countered Rijiju by questioning why the women's reservation bill was being linked to delimitation.

Rijiju's remarks came after the Congress party put up a video of Rahul Gandhi on X, in which he says that women these days are not allowed to express themselves and that their energy is trapped.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The energy of India's women is trapped. It is not allowed to express itself. It is not allowed to imagine. For me, no country can be successful if its women are not expressing themselves," Rahul was heard as saying in the video.

Immediately Rijiju responded by asking whether there has been a "change of heart".

"This seems to be a positive message from the Congress Party. There's a visible change of heart in Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji about the Women. Now, I hope Congress Party will support the Women's Reservation Bill unconditionally," wrote Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rahul Gandh hit back pointing out that the Women’s Reservation Bill was already passed by Parliament in 2023 but why was Centre eager to link the implementation of women’s reservation with the delimitation exercise.



He took X and wrote in Hindi which when translated in English reads, "Mr Rijiju, who would know better than you, as the parliamentary affairs minister that the Women's Reservation Bill 2023 has already been passed unanimously, with the full support of the Congress."