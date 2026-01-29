/Ajit Pawar funeral: Who is accorded full state honours in Maharashtra and what does it entail?

Maharashtra mourns the loss of its Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to a tragic plane crash; the prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was cremated on Thursday (Jan 29) with full state honours. The state fondly remembers ‘dada’, who, apart from his political acumen, was known for his wit, which translated into his speeches and public interactions. The last rites were performed in his stronghold, Baramati, where the disastrous accident occurred on Wednesday (Jan 28) at 8:45 AM at the time of landing. All five people onboard, which included Pawar, a security personnel, a flight attendant, and the pilots, died in the crash.



In India, eminent personalities are accorded full state honours, which is a mark of the highest respect by the government. There is no Act or law, but a well-established protocol which is followed by the State Police Contingent.

Who is given state honours: Automatic list



As per the protocols followed by the Maharashtra General Administration Department, full state honours are automatically accorded to the sitting governor of Maharashtra, the chief minister, and the chief justice of the Bombay High Court. The list also includes former presidents, prime ministers, and governors as per the central government's directives.

Discretionary list:

Any individual other than the automatic list is based on the chief minister and the state cabinet’s discretion. They grant the honours to prominent political leaders or any individual’s outstanding contribution to the state in varied fields: art, social work, science and more.

It typically includes current or former deputy chief ministers, cabinet ministers, former chief ministers, Bharat Ratna or Padma awardees. In October 2024, industrialist Ratan Tata was given state honours for his contribution; in the past, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was also one such name on the list.



Ceremony: Police Gun Salute

Rifle salute: When the state honours is accorded, the salute is usually performed by the State Police. It is a rifle salute, and a contingent of 21 police personnel fires three rounds of blank shots in the air simultaneously. This is done on the command Salami Shastra.

The Last Post: One of the most famous bugle calls in the world, a colonial tradition which is now played by military or police buglers during state and military funerals. Buglers play it on Martyrs' Day as well. This is then followed by a 2-minute silence as a tribute to the departed.

The Rouse: The silence is broken with it, ‘The Rouse’ represents the awakening of the soul after death, also signifies remembrance and respect. It is looked at as a belief that duty and honour continue beyond death. The national flag is folded and handed to the family of the deceased.

Sequence followed for the ceremony

Wreath laying

Firing of volleys

The Last Post

Two-minute silence

The Rouse

Flag removal