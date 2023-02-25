Air India set to hire 5,100 crew members this year, as its fleet expands

Air India is set to hire around 5,100 crew members this year, which will include 900 pilots and 4,200 cabin crew, as it prepares to expand its fleet by inducting hundreds of aircraft over the next decade.

Since April 2022, the airline has already given employment to 285 pilots and 1,900 cabin crew so far. At the end of January 2022, the Tata Group took over Air India and Air India Express and last week placed a historic order for 470 aircraft (which includes 70 wide-body and 400 single-aisles) and presently has an option for 370 more planes, which the airlines can later convert into a firm order.

Air India, in addition to these developments, has also decided to lease 36 planes, of which they have already inducted two wide bodies into its fleet. The cabin crew, which Air India will recruit from across the country, will attend a 15-week programme through which they will learn safety and service skills, and will be "coached to exemplify the best of Indian hospitality and Tata Group culture".

Between May 2022 and February 2023, over 1,900 cabin crew has been hired by Air India. In the last seven months, between July 2022 and January 2023, Air India has trained over 1,100 cabin crew and in the last three months, they have released 500 cabin crew for flying.

AI's head of inflight services Sandeep Verma said, "With a sizeable aircraft order that was announced earlier in the month, more flights on international and domestic networks, and re-alignment of domestic routes with AIX Connect, cabin crew will play a decisive role in shaping the present and future of the Air India Group. We are also looking to step up hiring of more pilots and maintenance engineers."

Nearly 10 lakh people are employed by the Tata Group across its companies.

(With inputs from agencies)

