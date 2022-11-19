Air India plans to offer premium economy on long-haul flights: CEO & MD Campbell Wilson

In an effort to increase both its market share and worldwide network, Air India will start offering premium economy on a few of its long-haul overseas flights starting next month, according to the airline's CEO Campbell Wilson. Wilson stated in his address at a JRD Tata Memorial Trust event in Mumbai that the airline will raise its market share to at least 30 per cent on both domestic and international flights.

The airline is putting its long-term resuscitation strategy into play, and over the next five years, it plans to increase both the size of its wide-body and narrow-body fleets and the size of its international network.

"The short-term actions have been to replace carpets, curtains, seat cushions, and covers. To fix defective seats and inflight entertainment systems as fast as supply chains will allow. And where parts are no longer available in the market, to work with the likes of Tata Technologies to design and manufacture parts ourselves."

"We've recently completely revamped the domestic inflight menu, and will be doing likewise, as well as launching premium economy on certain long-haul international flights next month," the Air India CEO and MD said.

Almost 20 airplanes that had been grounded for years owing to a lack of funds and components have been repaired by the airline. Apart from cabin furnishings, this necessitated acquiring more than 30,000 parts that had been stolen over the years to keep other planes flying.

In addition to reviving long-grounded aircraft, CEO Campbell claimed that the airline had finalised leases for 30 more aircraft that will be delivered over the course of the next 12 months, beginning next week and that more leases are still being finalized.

"Beyond these short-term additions, we are in deep discussion with Boeing, Airbus, and engine manufacturers for a historic order of the latest-generation aircraft that will power Air India's medium and long-term growth. At the risk of gross understatement, the investment will be substantial," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)