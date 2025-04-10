An Air India Express pilot died after landing a flight from Srinagar at the Delhi airport on Wednesday. The airline and airport officials confirmed the news. There is no official word on what happened to the pilot, but reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Talking about the sad news, an airline spokesperson said, "We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition. Our thoughts are with the bereaved family, and we are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss."

“We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process,” the spokesperson added.

The pilot was in his last 30s and is said to have recently gotten married. He started feeling unwell after the flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not issued a formal statement on the pilot's demise yet.

It is also not known whether the pilot had complained about any physical issue before taking off from Srinagar.